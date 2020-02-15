'No Time to Die' lyrics and explanation

Share it:

Since yesterday we can already hear 'No Time To Die', the theme of Billie Eilish for James Bond. The truth is that it is more traditional than we expected. More on the line of the 'Skyfall' of Adele that in the 'You Know My Name' by Chris Cornell, Eilish's song will be the last of the Daniel Craig era. But there are many clues about its output that we can observe in the lyrics.

Although there is no surprise to discover, the song confirms that Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) betrays James Bond. At least that's what he believes:

Why was I so stupid to love you? Was it imprudent to help you? Why was it so obvious to everyone else? That he had fallen into a lie. You were never on my side.

In the first trailer we could see Swann asking Bond why she was going to betray him and he answered "We all have secrets". At the end of 'Specter', the two seem to be heading for a happy life together during the sunset, but we knew that that wasn't going to end well. As we discovered in 'Specter', Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christense), a high command of the SPECTRE organization who was dismayed by what Blofeld forced them to do.

We can imagine that she was not as detached from her father as she intended. Even that, in reality, is within the league with Blofeld (Christopher Waltz) and SPECTRE. This, of course, is only a theory, but it is possible.

In statements for Zane Lowe's Music Daily Show, Eilish commented that wrote the song in three days inspired by a part of the script, specifically, the first scene. Therefore, it seems that treason happens in cold blood, in the beginning. Along with the song, a new one appeared teaser in which Bond holds a note (it is understood that Swann) that says "Forgive me" (Excuse me). He also faces something that looks like a mausoleum.

MGM

MGM

"I should have known I'd end up alone" the song says, referring to the breakup of Bond and Swann. In the trailer we also observe that he is surprised to see her when he goes to visit Blofeld to the prison. This return also appears in the song:

I let it burn. You are no longer my business. Faces of my past return. Another lesson to learn.

It is not the first time that Bond betrays his lover. The same happened in 'Casino Royale' with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green).

Sony Pictures

Therefore, it would not be uncommon for 'No time to die' to connect with Craig's entire Bond era. Would give a circular closure, beginning and ending with a betrayal. It is a bit depressing for him but narratively satisfying. Also interesting is the phrase that states that faces of his past return to him. This tells us that there could be another surprise return in 'No Time to Die' besides Blofeld. Even so, it's hard to think about which one since most of the main characters are dead. Another way of looking at it is that it could return a figure of Bond's past that we have not yet known in the movies. Will be Rami Malek the lost brother, and never before mentioned, of Bond?

'Without time to die' will reach Spanish cinemas on April 2, 2020.