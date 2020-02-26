'No time to die' launches a new piece with Cary Fukunaga

Share it:

"You see the white dots on the screen … and you start feeling the adrenaline." There is less left to enjoy 'No time to die', the twenty-fifth installment of the James Bond franchise that will result in Daniel Craig's departure from it. Today, to control our desire for news about the film, Universal has just released a special piece in which its director, Cary Fukunaga, He talks about the importance of directing the new film of the most famous actor in the history of cinema, a cinematic challenge.

"For me, as a director and screenwriter, it was essential to rediscover Bond", says the filmmaker, making it clear that the spy this time is "Like an injured animal fighting its nature as a double zero agent. The world has changed. Another type of commitment is required for missions. Espionage is darker in the era of asymmetric wars. People close to Bond, who he considers his family, he is in grave danger. "

'No time to die' will continue where 'Specter' stayed, with Bond leaving active duty to start a new life with Dr. Swann. But Bond will soon return to action when Felix Leiter asks for help in finding a missing scientist. When it becomes clear that he was kidnapped, 007 must face a danger never seen before, a villain armed with the best new technology. Although it has had several mishaps during its preproduction, and also in the filming, the film finally reaches theaters April 2, 2020.

