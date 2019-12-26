No Time To Die introduces heroes and villains in new images

Share it:

Part of the main cast of No Time To Die appears in new images offered exclusively to Empire magazine, as the film stars in the cover of the latest issue with Bond on the front page.

Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch appear as a team in an image in which they seem to be very focused on full mission. On the other hand we have Rami Malek with the elegance expected of a Bond franchise villain.

007: Without time to die (which has translated the title in our country) will premiere on April 2, 2020 after having gone through a real hell for the production to come to fruition. If everything goes as planned this would be the last film with Craig as the protagonist and for the future of the franchise the possibility of the first woman Bond comes into play.

