'No time to die' faces Nomi and Bond in their new spot

March 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
With 'No time to die' the end of an era is approaching. In this new installment of James Bond we will have to say goodbye forever to Daniel Craig, who has already stated many times that with the tape Fukunaga He will say goodbye to the mythical agent he has played in the last four films. And since we are already in the final stretch, as there is a month left before the arrival of what will be the 25th film of the franchise, the studio wanted to give us a new look at the agent. Of the prota and also of Nomi, another agent 00 that, interpreted by Lashana Lynch, entered the service after Bond's retirement and is ready to make war.

As you can see in the video posted below, in the new television spot in question this agent appears – that bad tongues point out as the new James Bond – telling Craig's character to "stay in his lane" and not get in his way I walk if he doesn't want a bullet in his knee:

Everything indicates that this new character (and supposed co-worker) is not going to make it easy for a James Bond who returns from retirement for his last mission against the villain he will play Rami Malek. They complete the cast Ralph Fiennes as M; Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; Ben wishaw as Q; Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter; Billy Magnussen as a CIA agent; Ana de Armas as 'Bond girl' and David Dencik

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

