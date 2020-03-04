Entertainment

No Time to Die Delays Your Premiere by Coronavirus

March 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
No time to die’, The twenty-fifth installment of the saga of agent 007, delays its premiere scheduled in April until mid-November because of the fear of the coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the last James bond from Daniel Craig He will finally return to theaters on November 12 in the United Kingdom and 25 in the United States.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have announced today that, after careful consideration and a comprehensive evaluation of the global film market, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020”, The three parties have highlighted in the published statement.

Restrictions of public meetings in certain countries due to the epidemic outbreak could seriously influence the box office of the title, so the producers and distributors have decided that it will be less expensive to postpone the premiere and the entire marketing campaign (with all that this implies ) seven months. With markets such as China, Japan and South Korea the alert, and with the European pending restrictions in Italy, France and Switzerland, Bond has decided to run out of time to die a few months later.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (‘True Detective’, ‘Beasts of No Nation’), with music from Hans Zimmer and song of Billie eilishNo time to die’Will have Daniel Craig as the protagonist they will accompany Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux Y Ana de Armas.

No time to die characters

MGM

