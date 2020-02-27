         'No time to die' confirms its duration: the new James Bond movie is the longest in the saga

Share it:

What will be Daniel Craig's last adventure in the bones of James Bond is just around the corner. After many misfortunes, doubts and weavings, next April will reach theaters around the world 'No time to die', which comes with a record duration in the saga of the character created by Ian Fleming.

Long time to die

The Regal movie chain has revealed the duration of the next film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, which will arrive at two hours and forty-three minutes long. 'No time to die' goes until 163 minutes, which advances 'Specter' in a quarter of an hour. Interestingly, Craig's era also includes the character's shortest movie, 'Quantum of Solace', which lasted 106 minutes. Yes, I know, it seemed longer.

The film is co-starring Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris and Ana de Armas. A little more than a month before its premiere, the film's marketing campaign is beginning at full speed. This week has been announced a collaboration with Adidas, with slippers that include an 007 impressed on the back. Maybe this new Bond is more casual than the previous ones.

'Without time to die' is the 25th film in the franchise and the last time Daniel Craig will play the protagonist. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who jumped to glory thanks to 'True Detective', the film is a challenge for the director: "As a writer and director, it was essential to rediscover the character." In the movie, Bond has been retiring after five years and fans will be able to see the man he has become. The director states that the purpose of his film is to give James Bond the most challenging and difficult mission of his spy life.