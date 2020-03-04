         'No time to die': concern for the coronavirus delays the premiere of the new James Bond movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

James Bond flees the coronavirus. 'No time to die', the 25th installment of the popular 007 franchise, it was due to arrive at the cinemas next April 8 but today the premiere delay until November. Producers point out that the decision is due to a deliberation on the market, without formally specifying the reasons.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd – James Bond (@ 007) March 4, 2020

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and meticulous evaluation of the global film market, the premiere of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed to November 2020."

No time to die … from coronavirus

The news comes only two days after it has circulated on the Internet an open letter where the followers of 007 asked the studios to delay the arrival of 'No time to die', because of the concern that coronavirus is generating. The MI6-HQ website, known as the biggest fan blog of the saga, requested that "Public health had priority over the premiere marketing calendar".

"Delay the premiere of 'No time to die' until summer when experts hope the epidemic has reached its peak and is under control. It's just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important, "the followers said in the publication. It seems that those responsible for 007 have heard the request although they have decided to secure and postpone the date even further.

The truth is that, initially, 'No time to die' was scheduled to premiere in November 2019 before production delays. And it is the same period in which the last installments starring Daniel Craig, 'Skyfall' and 'Specter', which worked well at the box office, hit theaters, so the delay should not be a big problem for the franchise.