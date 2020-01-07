Entertainment

         'No time to die' changes composer: Hans Zimmer will put music to the new James Bond movie

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
'No time to die' looks spectacular. See again Daniel Craig in the skin of Agent 007 It is always a pleasure, we have a director as interesting as Cary Fukunaga at the head of the production, incorporations to the cast as those of Ana de Armas or Rami Malek, returns like that of Lea Seydoux… But if all this seems to you little claim, hold on, because curves come.

As Variety has reported exclusively, Hans Zimmer will be in charge of composing the soundtrack of the new James Bond adventure, picking up the baton of a Dan romer – 'Beasts of the Wild South', 'Beasts of No Nation' – who has left his post after having "creative differences" with responsible study.


As rumored, it seems that Zimmer will need help to finish his homework on time due to the short remaining time of postproduction, being the main candidates Benjamin Wallfisch —With whom he worked on 'Blade Runner 2049'— or Lorne Balfe —Which already composed 'Ad Astra' in the post-production phase and signed the great 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout'.

In addition to this, the need for support would be linked, more than likely, to the 2020 very busy schedule Hans Zimmer has ahead, who also has the B.S.O. from 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'. I will not complain about having to listen to the teacher even in the soup.

