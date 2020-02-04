'No time to die': all about the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

James Bond is, without any doubt, the most famous secret agent in history, not only of cinema, but of literature. Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, the character made the leap to the big screen 1962 with the movie 'Agent 007 against Dr. No', directed by Terence Young and played by Sean Connery, which repeated role 6 times (later it would be surpassed by Roger Moore with 7 participations in the saga). Since then, we have seen several more James Bond, and 24 films, the last four starring Daniel Craig who, according to the novels, is the most similar actor to the Bond devised by Fleming.

This next 2020 it will reach us'No time to die', a new adventure of the agent with license to kill, and has gone through a multitude of problems and delays. But everything has finally come to fruition, and we have the first breakthrough of the film, which confirms the return of Christoph Waltz, in addition to a second 30-second teaser thanks to the Super Bowl.

What is the release date of 'No time to die'? And his synopsis? Will it close the frames started in 'Casino Royale'? Who is in the cast? Who will be the villain? When will we have a trailer or images of the movie? Will SPECTER return?

Sony Pictures

'No time to die' Release Date

The 'Bond 25' movie Its premiere date is marked on April 2, 2020.

Although initially had the premiere set at the end of 2019, the director's abandonment disrupted the production company's plans, delaying the entire project a few more months.

The initial title of the film responded to 'Bond 25' and for a long time it was rumored that it could be called 'James Bond: Eclipse'. Until recently, the production of the film worked with the provisional title of 'Shatterhand' (one of Bloefeld's nicknames, the villain played by Christoph Waltz in 'Specter'), and always accompanied by WT (Working Title, that is, working title). But finally, through the film's Twitter account, it was announced that the final title will be 'No time to die'.

'No time to die' Synopsis

The official synopsis of 'No time to die' is as follows:

"Bond has left active duty and enjoys a quiet life in Jamaica, which is suddenly interrupted when his former CIA friend Felix Leiter appears to ask for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much more dangerous than the expected, and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a very dangerous new technology. "

Filming has taken place not only in Jamaica, but also shot in Norway, in London and in a small British town. The last location has been Italy.





And that is where we have seen Daniel Craig covered in blood. We don't know what the scene will have been, but of course, it will have included a good fight in the purest Bond style (but Craig's, the one who stains his hands).

Universal

And finally we can take a look at what the official car of the movie will be like. How could it be otherwise, it will be an Aston Martin. In this case, a DB5.

Universal

Universal

'No time to die' Cast

The cast of 'No time to die' will feature again Daniel Craig like James Bond, which will be his 5th participation in the saga, in which he also acts as a producer. It will also feature the return of Ralph Fiennes as M; Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; Ben wishaw like Q and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter.

Billy Magnussen He is one of the new confirmed signings (his participation has been rumored for a long time) and theories place him as an agent of the CIA.

Getty Images

But without a doubt, the star signing of this film is that of Rami Malek, recent Oscar winner for his role as Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody', who will play the delivery villain.

As 'Bond girl', the producer has announced the signing of the Hispanic-Cuban Ana de Armas, although her character is not yet confirmed 100%. We will also see Lashana Lynch, which we just saw in 'Captain Marvel' as Monica Rambeau, and David Dencik, which we could see with Daniel Craig in the American remake of 'Men who did not love women'.

Thanks to the trailer, in addition, the return of Christoph Waltz

'No time to die' Director

The director of 'No time to die' is Cary Fukunaga, that arrives at the project after the abandonment of Danny Boyle due to creative differences with the film's production team. As for the script section, this has been written by the own Cary Fukunaga, Neal Purvis and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

'No time to die' Trailer

We have a Super Bowl trailer and spot.

'No time to die' Images

The MGM producer He has released several official images of the faces of 'Bond 25', in addition to the official logo and official character posters.

MGM

Universal

MGM

MGM

MGM

MGM

MGM

MGM