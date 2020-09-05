No Time to Die, action and new scenes in the new international trailer

Share it:

After the release of the final trailer for No Time to Die, Universal released other versions of the clip for various international markets. It is an alternative montage, characterized as always by action and adrenaline, with some different sequence than those of the previous film.

As we know, the direct film Cary Joji Fukunaga, which will arrive in Italian cinemas next November 12, will be the last of the James Bond franchise starring Daniel Craig. The international trailers, meanwhile, seem to confirm the indiscretion that has been running for some time on the identity of the next 007: it will be Nomi, the character played by Lashana Lynch.

If in the original version of the trailer you hear Bond say “I met your new double 0”, leaving a margin of suspense, albeit a small one, in the versions dubbed in Spanish and Italian it says clearly “I met the new 007“, while the camera frames him on a dance floor with Nomi. This does not imply that the figure of James Bond will necessarily be shelved, but it is certainly an interesting development within the franchise.

According to the synopsis of No Time To Die, James Bond has left the service and is enjoying retirement in the heat of Jamaica. He will be back in action when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up asking for help in rescue mission of a kidnapped scientist, which will prove more complicated than expected.

If you haven’t already, you can check out the new No Time to Die poster featuring Daniel Craig.