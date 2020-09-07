No Time To Die, according to a theory 007 could die: but which one?

Share it:

After watching the spectacular trailer for No Time To Die by Cary Fukunaga, a new theory related to 007’s death arrives online, although not the one you probably imagined, as the speculation is entirely based on the intriguing character of Names played by the excellent Lashana Lynch.

One thing that is almost certain is that Nomi will be agent 00 but that it will not be 007, since the producer of the saga, Barbara Broccoli, ruled that James Bond will never suffer a genderswap. It could still be a rookie to become 007, which would lead us to think of her death within the film, perhaps after having somehow linked to Bond. This would be a nice twist which would also dispel any doubts about Broccoli’s words.

We remind you that 007 No Time To Die will be the last chapter of the saga starring Daniel Craig, which will pass the baton after its long film cycle started with Casino Royal and continued with Quantum of Solace, Skyfall e Spectre over a period of almost fifteen years. Together with him for the much anticipated grand finale also old friends and many new faces: the all-star cast is in fact embellished by the returns of Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw e Jeffrey Wright, which will be joined by newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas.

Great curiosity about their roles, respectively those of the mysterious villain called Safin, of the new Bond-Girl Paloma and of a new 007, heir to the prestigious title after the retirement of James Bond: the film will in fact be set several years after the events of Spectre, with Bond called back on duty to team up with new double zero agent Nomi.

No Time To Die will be released in Italian cinemas on November 12th.