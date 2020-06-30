No Straight Roads: the video of the rock adventure sets its release in August

Share it:

The developers of Sold Out and Metronomik have announced the release date of No Straight Roads on PC and console. For the occasion, the authors led by Wan Hazmer have packaged a video that illustrates the experience offered by the gameplay and the story of their original rock adventure.

In No Straight Roads, our job will be to help Mayday is Zuke, two members of the indie rock band Bunk Bend Junction, to face the threat posed by EDM, an evil mega corporation that has banned all kinds of music from Vinyl City.

The project sees the collaboration of Daim Dziauddin, the Concept Artist of Street Fighter V. As Mayday and Zuke we will therefore have to face the hordes of enemies launched against us by the corrupt EDM empire: the two protagonists will be able to use their own musical instruments to transform all the objects on the map into weapons.

The release of No Straight Roads is scheduled for August 25 on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: the pre-order pages of the PC and console versions are already active. To celebrate the announcement of the launch date of this intriguing project, Sold Out and Metronomik invite all fans of musical adventures to download the demo on Epic Store.