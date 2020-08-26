No Straight Roads: the rocket adventure is launched in video on PC and console

Share it:

The guys on the Metronomik team count the hours that divide them since the release of No Straight Roads by posting a video that prepares the heroes of their next rocking adventure to tune the instruments they will use to challenge the evil EDM corporation.

Made in collaboration with Sold Out, the No Straight Roads project tries to hybridize rhythm games to platform adventures to allow fans of the two genres to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a title that, according to its authors, will be full of twists and turns and fun.

Our job is to help Mayday e Zuke to restore peace a Vinyl City after the EDM corporation bans all kinds of music: to succeed in their enterprise, the two now former members of the indie rock group Bunk Bend Junction will have to use their musical instruments to turn all the objects found on the map into weapons. He also participated in the original rock adventure of Metronomik Daim dziauddin, the Street Fighter V Concept Artist, who has been entrusted with the task of shaping the evocative settings that characterize the work.

No Straight Roads is expected to launch on August 25 on PC (Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. To find out more about this title, we invite you to read our review which will be online on the morning of Tuesday 25 August: in the meantime, you can always watch the launch video and retrieve our preview of No Straight Roads.