“No panties in plain sight”: the strange request of the creator of Wandering Witch

Japanese anime is often targeted by various organizations, particularly for using ecchi scenes in anime which sometimes tend to be very extreme. At the center there are choices of particular shots, often focused on the visibility of the protagonists’ panties of the anime on duty.

Sometimes the ear of this kind is used by manufacturers to conquer a certain range of users, but there are also those who oppose these uses. One case was that of Wandering Witch, anime that is aired with its episodes during the fall season. Here there will be the magic, there will be the beautiful protagonists but there will be no panties.

The latter ban was imposed by Jougi Shiragi, creator of the light novel Wandering Witch and from which the anime on the air is based. “The only request I made was’ Please, under no circumstances should you show the underwear of the characters. ‘ I would like the series to be able to maintain a very broad age target in the fan base, and be a show that can be watched by people of all ages. This was the only major request I made. Meeting the anime staff was probably the most nervous moment in my life … [Ride]”

The request seems to have been received very well by the staff who he juggled the various shots of the girls in Wandering Witch without showing panties, even when certain scenes might have required it.

At the moment Japanese animation is also under the eye of the UN, while Australia has said it instigates pedophilia.