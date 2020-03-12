"No one can deny or escape the relationship between love and violence." Takashi Miike

Share it:

With hundreds, or at least a hundred, of titles behind us, we may be living in the calmest stage of the journey from an SUV like Takashi Miike. Responsible for some of our favorite titles from the last decades, but also for the odd stumbling block, we chatted with the filmmaker during the presentation of his delicious latest film, 'First Love'.

Love at the first katanazo

The incorrigible Miike and his national distributor have had the nice gesture of allowing us to start an interview with one of the most groundbreaking filmmakers from Japan and whose influence and magnetism could be compared to that of filmmakers such as David Lynch, David Cronenberg or Paul Verhoeven.

Kiko Vega (KV): Your work has never been characterized by being accessible to all audiences, but with 'First Love' it seems that you have succeeded. Would you like to present a more universal thriller?

Takashi Miike (TM): "I would be grateful if as many audiences as possible enjoy a movie like 'First Love', because I have put everything in it. I think for sure that more than a thriller, the film is practically a fantasy. "

KV: You return to work with Masa Nakamura ten years after 'God's Puzzle'. Have you felt more comfortable repeating with him?

TM: The writers get involved in different ways. Sometimes I just write the scene to tell the actors what lines and actions I want, and other times I write them complete. Under those circumstances, I feel that Masaru Nakamura's talent is special. I have absolute confidence in him and highly respect his work, so we created an environment where he could write as freely as possible (except for budgetary reasons). I believe that that's my responsibility as director".

KV: Throughout your career you have treated violence with more or less delicacy, and in 'First Love' we see an excellent balance between beauty and atrocity. Do you consider it your most balanced recent work?

TM: "I don't really care about that balance. The Japanese have a habit of being continuously balanced, so I just let everything flow. Violence will inevitably be born if you put your love on a character. No one can deny or escape the relationship between love and violence. For example, if you want to steal something you want, isn't that also true love? "

KV: I couldn't help but think of 'Amor a point blank' (True Romance), the Tony Scott movie written by Quentin Tarantino, while watching the movie. What titles come to Takashi Miike's mind when he prepares 'First Love'?

TM: "I think not only the movies, everything you see and hear affects your workBut I don't think I'm directly influenced by those movies. I don't really end up criticizing movies and analyzing them so much, whatever I would like to try to do is what I want to do. 'First Love' is the love story that two lost souls create with their lives. "

KV: Since I mentioned Tarantino, who claims that his retirement is just around the corner, has Miike ever thought of retirement or changing the creative rhythm maintained all these years?

TM: "It is more than a personal problem, I think there are also problems in the Japanese film industry. They hardly ever give newcomers a chance. Looking at this situation, I feel that the pace of production becomes even faster. I am eager to continue".

KV: While watching the movie I kept thinking that it is an excellent presentation of Miike to new generations, do you think that today's new viewer has something to do with the one who enjoyed 'Audition' or 'Dead or Alive'?

TM: In a small corner of Japan I devoted myself to filming 'Audition'. I did it on a low budget and without too much ambition. The film caught the attention of a festival director, and from there she began to walk alone and travel the world. I am very grateful to that movie because it has taught me the power of movies. Basically I don't look back, I don't look at my past jobs. However, I remember the feelings of the sets of those movies, of each take. The flow of time stops in my brain, but life continues at a constant rate. I can say the same about the diversity of my works. The finished film belongs to the public. When and how the viewer feels, whether they are impressed or bored, depends on the sensitivity and taste of each audience. With 'First Love', I think the viewer can find part of what they think they have lost lately with my cinema.