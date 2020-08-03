No More Heroes: is the first Travis adventure coming to Nintendo Switch?

Share it:

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has entered its database No More Heroes for Nintendo Switch, reissue of the eponymous game released in 2007 on Wii and later on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 as No More Heroes Heroes' Paradise.

"Travis Touchdown could become the most fearsome killer in American history … if only he got involved. Distractions are never lacking: films to watch, meadows to mow, gadgets to collect. Only with your help will he be able to make a career, going from part-time idler to professional killer, in No More Heroes."

Suda51 is currently working on No More Heroes 3 while there has never been talk of a port of the first episode for Switch, in 2019 the same Suda had mentioned the possible arrival of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 on PS4 but nothing has materialized in these months.

No More Heroes could be distributed individually or as bonus preorder or additional content of the Deluxe Edition of No More Heroes 3. However, these are only assumptions and to date the release of NMH for Switch has not been announced or confirmed, it is certain that the appearance on the Taiwanese rating board is certainly an interesting test.