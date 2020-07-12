No More Heroes 3: Suda shows just 2 seconds of gameplay in Devolver Direct

Share it:

That great prankster of Goichi "Suda51" Suda has struck again. The game designer continues to appear in the most unexpected places without any warning, showing excerpts of gameplay from No More Heroes 3.

On June 23rd, Suda51 intervened during the New Game + Expo presenting the first gameplay video of No More Heroes 3, even if calling it this would be an offense against all the real gameplay videos. The screened movie, in fact, it was covered by Suda's face, who meanwhile rambled on a topic completely unrelated to the game.

Last night the designer appeared again without warning, more precisely during the closing credits of the Devolver Digital Direct, when the video camera frames him while playing No More Heroes 3. The scene, however, lasts very little, so we can not help but settle for two paltry second gameplay with Travis stopped motionless … at least this time there was no face to Suda to cover them!

You can admire them too, when you want, in the video at the top of this news, but there are two other interesting things to note. In the very short clip, No More Heroes 3 (which we remember being announced exclusively for Nintendo Switch) – runs clearly on Windows, while Suda51 holds an Xbox 360 controller in his hands: evidently, it is a bulid for developers. We then discovered that, in the official video uploaded by the Devolver Digital channel, this short curtain has been replaced by another scene, in which Suda51 simply shows the thumb up (find a screenshot below). Who knows why! We salute you by reminding you that No More Heroes 3 is expected exclusively on Nintendo Switch during 2020.