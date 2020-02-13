No member of the Painkiller and Bulletstorm team is involved in the development of Outriders

Share it:

The new third-person shooter from Square Enix and People Can Fly has returned to show itself thanks to the latest trailer released yesterday. The video reveals the postponement of the launch window of Outriders, which will also arrive at the end of the year on the new generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) as well as on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The new Outriders trailer did not delve too much into the gameplay but strongly marked the stylistic differences of the new work compared to the studio's previous works. Adrian Chmielarz, the current creative director of The Astronauts, intervened on this front, who in fact confirmed that none of the original members of the study is involved in the development of Outriders.

Chmielarz founded People Can Fly back in 2002, leading the team in charge of the development of Painkiller and Bulletstorm for years, and is therefore an authoritative source of information on the company, despite the fact that after the acquisition of the team by Epic Games he left it for then founding his current studio The Astronauts in 2012.

Not much has been seen of Outriders yet, we remind you that Square Enix has announced a special livestream dedicated to the game scheduled for February 13, as had already emerged from recent leaks, where new footage and gameplay of Outriders will be shown.