No Man's Sky turns four: soon the announcement of the new expansion?

From the pages of his Twitter profile, Sean Murray celebrates the fourth anniversary of No Man's Sky with a collage on the major updates and thanks for the support guaranteed by fans. In the collage, however, there is an empty box that suggests the announcement, perhaps imminent, of the next expansion.

The image shared on social media by the eccentric founder of Hello Games ideally traces the long and tiring development path undertaken by the English software house to realize the vision of No Man's Sky.

The collage shown by Murray starts from Foundation Update and ends with Desolation, the free update that from mid-July has tinged No Man's Sky with horror by introducing spaceships adrift in space to be explored to receive rare loot and unique equipment, as long as you overcome the aliens who infest the corridors in combat and the lethal traps placed to defend the installations.

Considering the declared intention of the Hello Games team to continue the development of No Man's Sky with many more expansions coming in the coming months, in all likelihood we won't have to wait much longer before filling in the empty box of the latest composition offered by Sean Murray to celebrate the fourth birthday of his sci-fi creature. While waiting to find out what's cooking, we propose Murray's latest social gimmick to show No Man's Sky in red light with a mountain with an "unusual" look.