No Man’s Sky: Origins expansion announced, a new beginning for the space sim

The guys at Hello Games just don’t want to stop expanding No Man’s Sky. A little over two months after the launch of the horror-tinged Desolation expansion, Sean Murray’s team has announced a big new update titled Origins.

Origins promises to represent a new beginning for the space simulator: “Four years ago we announced Foundation, our first major update for No Man’s Sky, and we promised that ‘it wouldn’t be the biggest update, but the beginning of something.’ Those words were true then, and so are. today for Origins. We called it Origins since it is the beginning of something new, while No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve “, wrote Sean Murray on the official website.

“We know the No Man’s Sky community is hungry for new content, and the team has worked hard to accommodate them in these difficult circumstances. We’ve been quiet, but we’ve always listened to feedback focusing on improving the game, which our team loves. This update will be another small step on a long journey. We hope you enjoy it”.

The founder of Hello Games did not go into details and did not reveal the expected news, but he assured that Origins will be released next week. The wait, therefore, will not be long at all.