No Man’s Sky Origins: Alien worlds even more exotic in the expansion teaser image

In the message shared by Hello Games to announce No Man’s Sky Origins, the software house directed and founded by Sean Murray showed an image that reveals some of the novelties of this expected expansion.

The image in question comes from the collage on the No Man’s Sky updates created by the English authors to anticipate the arrival of the next free additional content of their now famous sci-fi sandbox.

In spite of the poor resolution of the artwork used to represent the surprises of Origins, in it you can admire some elements unknown to the explorers of the current procedural universe of No Man’s Sky. Using a software based on a Neural Network we thus tried to increase the resolution and the definition of that specific portion of the collage to bring out any hidden or “blurred” contents.

The first clue offered to us by Hello Games is clear and consists in the expansion of the fan of alien biomes that we will have the opportunity to meet by visiting the worlds of No Man’s Sky, with vegetation, geological structures and creatures even more exotic. Not surprisingly, one of the characters immortalized in the composition of Origins (the most alien of the three) seems to be holding an advanced model of analytical viewer or some kind of scientific investigation tool, as if to suggest the exploratory vocation of this new free expansion which, if confirmed, would represent a real one back to the origins to the concept from which Sean Murray’s vision took shape.

In the Origins artwork, the updated version of one of the alien spaceships appeared from the launch of the Living Ships expansion of No Man’s Sky and, above all, the silhouette of a gas giant, a type of planets loudly requested by fans in recent years and which, finally, could soon make its entry into the title. The definitive confirmation of these hypotheses will be in the next few days, with the release of thefree update of No Man’s Sky which will start the fase Origins sci-fi adventure on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.