No Man's Sky is updated to enrich the contents of the Desolation expansion

After celebrating the four years of No Man's Sky, the Hello Games team releases a new update for the indie blockbuster with which they enrich the experience offered by the horror-colored expansion Desolation.

There August 12 patch which brings No Man's Sky to the version 2.62 solves a series of problems reported by fans after the Desolation update arrives on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

In addition to the proverbial code cleanup, developers led by Sean Murray used this free update to implement several objects for the personalization of your bases. The new components are inspired by the decorations present inside the disturbing ones merchant ships adrift of NMS Desolation.

In order to acquire these objects, you will need to trace the relative construction project inside the crates to be recovered by exploring the narrow corridors of the merchant ships invaded by alien monsters and protected by lethal security systems. Also thanks to this update, Desolation's most annoying graphics and gameplay bugs are solved and a fog procedurally generated to make the exploration phases of the interiors of the abandoned merchant ships of No Man's Sky even more disturbing.