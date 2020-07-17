No Man's Sky is tinged with horror: the free update Desolation has been revealed in video

Share it:

After tickling their fans' curiosity with a disturbing No Man's Sky teaser, the Hello Games guys officially announce Desolation, the new free update of Sean Murray's sci-fi sandbox coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As the founder of the English software house explains from the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Desolation will further expand the playful offer of the sci-fi blockbuster through a series of dark-colored activities that will take place within drifting spaceships.

These huge interplanetary vessels will appear randomly in the universe of No Man's Sky and will be rich in mysteries to unravel and of objects to discover. Between defense systems to decrypt e lethal infestations of alien creatures to deal with, Desolation aims to offer an original gaming experience for NMS explorers: once completed, these activities will provide unique power ups for their mother ship.

Always through this free update, the Hello Games boss promises to make many improvements to the combat system to make it more responsive and dynamic, especially in function of the high level challenges to be completed both alone and in cooperative multiplayer within these abandoned merchant ships.

Murray himself also reports that he has other surprises in store for fans of No Man's Sky, with major expansions and updates (both free) that will be launched on PC, PS4 and Xbox One over the course of the next months.