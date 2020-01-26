No Man's Sky: Hello Games promises to launch new expansions in 2020

Share it:

After having fun watching the reaction of the No Man's Sky community with the viral video of Sean Murray, the authors of Hello Games promise to expand the procedural galaxy of their sci-fi adventure with great free expansions destined to arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One within the next few months.

Coinciding with the latest development diary, the English team following Murray informs us that they are planning a "substantial update in the near future and much more planned for 2020 that we can't wait to share with you!".

Waiting to find out what surprises await us with these free updates, the guys from Hello Games inform us that they have launched a new patch to optimize the game and, above all, to introduce new objects in the shop of the unlockable customizations via Quicksilver which, since the arrival of the Beyond expansion, has been located within theSpace anomaly.

By completing the multiplayer missions of the community and the various activities planned by the developers, from January 27th No Man's Sky users will be able to unlock a new alien face for his own alter ego and for the further aesthetic customizations for jetpack related to the color of the trail emitted by the retro rockets. To those who follow us, we finally remember that the latest "major" update allowed the players of No Man's Sky to create music with a synthesizer.