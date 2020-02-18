No Man's Sky and the disastrous launch: Sean Murray explains it with a video of GTA 5

Share it:

The now famous Hello Games boss, Sean Murray, indirectly addresses the thorny theme of the disastrous launch of No Man's Sky with a singular video of Grand Theft Auto 5 shared by a science fiction sandbox fan.

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the volcanic English developer explains that "launching a video game is a bit like this video", referring to a short movie of GTA 5 showing the tightrope walker entering a mission in the main campaign by a user who is literally launched on the turn NPC with an airship!

The explosion caused by the impact of the airship with the building, in fact, had no effect on the subsequent scene of the ingame dialogue between Michael De Santa and his interlocutor, hence the unusual metaphor chosen by Murray for represent the inevitable difficulties met by those who are preparing to launch a new video game on the market with the desire to satisfy their fans by offering them an impeccable product.

While the Hello Games boss enjoys entertaining his Twitter followers with these nice initiatives (the video on GTA 5 has already obtained about 8,000 "Likes" and 1,300 retweets), the English team continues undaunted to update the playful offer of the sci-fi blockbuster. All this, with the promise to launch new expansions of No Man's Sky in 2020 to help us definitively forget the serious problems that afflicted the title in its "version 1.0", now far away in time and, if we want, almost unrecognizable compared to the current content offer.