No Man's Sky allows to raise biological ships in its new update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today the ninth update of No Man's Sky with a surprise that the players have not seen coming. It is about the implementation of biological ships that players can breed from when they are in an egg and until they become vehicles that can be piloted across the galaxy.

This patch 2.3 adds these vehicles that have a unique cabin, special desasaplands and that are one of the most original additions that the game has received, which in itself is quite unique since its conception.

With the update there is also a greater variety to the game when exploring it, as there will be different new points of interest that can be explored while navigating the different solar systems. The ships of the NPCs will now also appear walking through space. Along with all this, there will also be several general quality of life improvements.

This is the first update that comes to the game after Hello Games shared their wishes to release more frequent updates making them a bit more ambitious than previous ones such as Next and Beyond, updates that took almost a year of work each. The study has clarified that they work on more radical updates in the background, but while they will be releasing things like the one presented to us today.

Other "minor" updates released in recent months added new features such as the ByteBeat synthesizer that allows you to create music from scratch in the game and Synthesis, an update that added several improvements requested by players.

Those of Sean Murray have long been able to redeem themselves from a disastrous launch where some lies told too much during the months before the premiere. Although now No Man's Sky does not look much like what it was at the time of its premiere, it is a truly unique and ambitious title that has not stopped caring for its community.