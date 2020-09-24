No Man’s Sky: alien cities, sandworms and dream scenarios in the shots of Origins

With the launch of No Man’s Sky Origins, the authors of Hello Games enrich their sci-fi sandbox with a disproportionate amount of content represented by billions of new planets that look even more alien.

In describing the steps taken to shape this huge free expansion that brings No Man’s Sky to version 3.0, the British developers led by Sean Murray they explain that they wanted to generate new worlds and star systems within their own procedural galaxy in an attempt to avoid “damaging” what is offered by the planets already present. The ultimate goal of Hello Games was to keep as much as possible the playful experience of the fans who, with a complete reboot of the NMS universe, would have seen each other. clear your own bases.

From the pages of their official website, the British authors thus explain that they have transformed this “limitation” into the main strength of Origins, that is the surprise effect returned to the fans who will venture into these “strange new worlds” to meet exotic biomes, bizarre creatures (yes, there are also giant insects and sandworms!) ed more extreme weather effects. To these, we must then add the new tools for creating the bases, new elements to enhance the suit and the Multi-Tool, the reorganization of menus and interface, the adoption of a more realistic model for clouds and a hundred optimizations for the “quality of life” of enthusiasts.

Still according to Hello Games, however, No Man’s Sky Origins will follow further expansions which will make the players’ experience even more immersive and intriguing. Before leaving you to the images of Origins, we remind you that the update in question is completely free and already available from today, September 23, on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for all owners of No Man’s Sky.