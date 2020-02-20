No Man Sky: the latest experimental patch introduces very special spacecraft

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last few hours the PC version of No Man's Sky has welcomed a new and full-bodied experimental update which, according to what the players said, would contain some strange ships and many other content never seen before in the universe created by Hello Games.

PC users who have decided to install this update have come across a new type of organic spacecraft that is powered by materials of which nothing is known yet. Other players, on the other hand, encountered enormous bio-technological ships in the open space whose shape resembles that of the spacecrafts mentioned above. In both cases, these objects are not mentioned in any way by the development team on the game page on Steam, where the beta update changelog has been published. As many users note, it would seem that the patch contains many more contents of those listed by Hello Games and may have something to do with the upcoming expansion of the space simulator.

In case you want to see these news with your own eyes, we remind you that it is possible to enable updates in beta version directly from Steam. The procedure is very simple and you just have to right click on the game in the library, select properties and in the tab that is called "Beta" activate the voice "3xperimental".

Before leaving you with a video showing the scary spaceships, we remind you that only a few weeks ago Sean Murray had mentioned in an interview to the expansions of No Man's Sky coming up during 2020. The developer also explained the disastrous launch of No Man's Sky with a video of GTA V.