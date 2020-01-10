No lightsabers in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Disney wanted a Mandalorian game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the debate continues on the net about Stig Asmussen's latest statements related to endangered endangered singleplayer games, the manager of Respawn Entertainment has revealed an interesting anecdote about the requests made by Disney in the initial development stages of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Speaking to the microphones of the AIAS Game Maker podcast, the Game Director of Jedi Fallen Order told the diversity of views between his team and the representatives of LucasFilm and Disney explaining that "I said 'hey, what if we play a game about the powers of the Force and the Jedi?', and they weren't very comfortable. They rejected our concept and told us what you think instead of a game about blasters and bounty hunters? ', but that wasn't the vision that pushed us to build our team. Of course, you could also ask me and us to start creating a racing game at this point, but not I think nobody would be happy with the results ".

According to Asmussen, therefore, their Star Wars themed video game could have take very different forms from those that have characterized the playful and content offer of Jedi Fallen Order: the dimension outlined by LucasFilm and Disney, paradoxically, would have been much more similar to the narrative context of the series of The Mandalorian.

Already in June 2019, and therefore in the delicate period that preceded the launch of his latest soulslike sci-fi on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Stig Asmussen himself confirmed that Disney had doubts about Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. These latest statements, therefore, only confirm the difficulties encountered in the development phase of this project and, above all, the skill with which the Respawn team managed to overcome such obstacles to give life to one of the most important adventures of last year.