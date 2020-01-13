No Japanese animated film has received an Oscar 2020 nomination

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Each year, nominations for Oscar they are tinged with controversy over the lack of choice of some titles that have made people talk about themselves, not only in terms of popularity. However, for this year's coveted award, no Japanese animated film has managed to get nominated for this 92nd edition.

Sometimes the news that precludes important works from the most important prize in the cinematographic world is quite out of place. In particular, the absence of films related to animation Japanese among the candidates it hit the fans of the medium hard, especially in a year that helped to project small artistic masterpieces of the caliber of Children of the Sea to the cinema, with a gestation lasting over 4 years of production.

However, the film that arrived in Italy is one of the many feature films that made their debut in 2019, including Weathering With You, which stands out in the top 10 of the most viewed films ever in Japan, with over 130 million euros in box office collection. Important absences also for the last effort of Hiroyuki Imaishi, Promare and Masaaki Yuasa, Ride Your Wave.

Either way, the 2020 Oscar nominations like "best animated film" they follow:

Where's my body?

Klaus

Dragon Trainer: The hidden world

Toy Story 4

Missing Link

And you, however, do you agree with the exclusions related to the Japanese animation in question? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.