No Guns Life, review of the sci-fi anime noir on VVVVID

In the panorama of manga and anime there are perhaps few titles that fall into the genre of noir, and for this very reason Madhouse managed to win our attention when she announced she was working on No Guns Life, sci-fi anime with noir shades taken from the manga of Tasuku Karasuma (published in Italy by Edizioni Star Comics). A promising work that even in the subtitle “SF hard-boiled the gun smoke drifters muzzle talks“refers tohard-boiled, subgenus of “black”.

From these premises we certainly could not miss the opportunity to see the new series by Madhouse, and when last October it debuted in simulcast on VVVVID No Guns Life we ​​were particularly impressed (here our first impressions of No Guns Life): the first episode did not disregard our expectations of seeing an anime with “black” colors. Now that the first season divided into two parts of 12 episodes each has ended, with regret we must admit that the charm of noir was not enough to make us turn a blind eye to the problems that plague the plot.

Smoking gun



The future of No Guns Life is not what one might expect. The unspecified country where the events take place was devastated by a great war, the reasons for which are not known; during the clashes the company has seen the limelight Touch, which has developed mechanical extensions that replace parts of the body.

With this new technology, the war has come to an end, and over time the company has managed to grow and gain notoriety, thanks also to an ever-increasing number of citizens who have installed extensions: these people are called Extend. The latest generation mechanical prostheses have undoubtedly improved the quality of life and led to a constant economic development of the country. While some see Extends as an evolution of mankind, on the other there are those who consider them a threat, such as the terrorist group Spitzbergen. In this scenario he lives Juzo Inui, which participated in the Great War as a weapon of war, as an Extend with a revolver-shaped head. It is now a solver whose job it is to troubleshoot other Extends. One day he accepts an apparently simple assignment: he has to protect the young man Tetsuro. The boy was subjected to a series of Berhuren experiments to complete theHarmony, an experimental extension that allows remote control of other mechanical prostheses; thanks to the new system, Tetsuro was able to escape from the labs and find solver protection.

This has attracted the attention of the company which wants to prevent such a device from being revealed, thus putting the reliability of the Extends at risk, and that it may be discovered that they use orphans as guinea pigs to develop and test new extensions.

With the men of Berhuren on his heels, Our finds refuge from Mary, an extension repairer. The work to complete is more difficult than expected, because Juzo will be entangled in a dense web of intrigue and corruption, which will lead him to discover that Berhuren has full control over the city and the country, and come to terms with his past in the army, which he thought he had forgotten.

Although the premises are able to gradually project us into a corrupt world, the good initial ideas are lost in the course of the vision, due to a script that does not proceed in a linear way and that in several moments slips, not allowing us to appreciate the nuances of the plot the various characters.

The bullet and the desire



From the very first minutes of No Guns Life you can breathe the typical atmosphere of noir given by a dark and dirty city, illuminated only by neon lights, and by the voiceover of the protagonist who introduces us to the sci-fi world and explains in a quick but exhaustive way what happened and what extensions and Extends are.

Furthermore, in the introductory episodes there is a smattering of the cast of characters, even if it certainly does not stand out for originality: Tetsuro, for example, is presented as the classic boy who does not think before acting and his only purpose is to help people in difficulty, first of all the orphans victims of the Berhuren experiments; his desire even leads him to take control of Juzo to achieve his goal, but with his gesture he has endangered those who are trying to help him. This event and other future events will have a strong impact on the boy, leading him to an emotional growth and to realize that he is still powerless and to change his attitude. Mary, on the other hand, is self-confident, determined and strong, but in some circumstances she also proves to be fragile and defenseless; Extend’s work and character of the repairman reminded us in some respects Winry Rockbell di Fullmetal Alchemist, but we do not exclude that it can be a pleasant tribute, because there are other various quotes scattered throughout the episodes. Tetsuro and Mary in the first round have a little more than marginal role, with the exception of some episodes, but in the second part they manage to carve out more space: in fact, it is possible to know aspects of their past that have not yet been revealed.

This is perhaps one of the main flaws of No Guns Life: after the first four episodes focused on the protection of Tetsuro by Juzo, the focus shifts drastically, to introduce new characters and show situations that seem disconnected; at the same time, the noir atmosphere decreases more and more, and at times gives way to more action nature.

The whole is surrounded by short comic interludes and frivolous soft ecchi elements. From what we can see, therefore, it seems that the plot is only a preparatory phase that allows us to have a first approach with the characters and the world of No Guns Life.

Once the second half of the story began, we realized how part of what we are shown in the first 12 episodes actually returns, reconnecting to the main plot as a consequence of the boy’s defense, continue the events and dwell on what has already been presented, with some added new entry, which bring with them new questions.

The various answers intertwine with each other to create new twists and to present a cynical and corrupt world, in which Berhuren has full control over the city thanks to the corruption of both law enforcement and senior government officials. The numerous responses also allow us to have at least a general idea of ​​what happened during the war. Furthermore, the solver is well defined over the course of the 24 episodes: in perfect hard-boiled style, Juzo is detached, hard and grumpy, he pretends not to be attached to the people around him, to protect them and not to endanger them because of his work; the cold disposition contrasts with a more “Quiet“, which makes him blush when a beautiful woman compliments him or when he hears a romance.

The protagonist is tormented by his past, but although at the beginning it may seem unclear what happened, later it is understood what he had to live and undergo in the army and the reasons that led him to undertake a career as a solver.

It is evident that Juzo Inui is the real pivot around which the series revolves, resulting in a fascinating character for his character and for his dark past. Precisely for the reasons listed above, the second part of the adventure seemed more cohesive, even if there are some situations that slightly break the rhythm of the narrative.

Although information is provided that allows us to appreciate the series even more, it is perceived that only the surface has been scratched, and many revelations reside in the lower layers of a dense and intricate canvas; just think that the final episode does not end the story at all, but there leaves with more questions than answers.

Net of what we have seen, however, we would have preferred that the narration continued in a linear way, without deviations that would divert attention from the plot, and that through the various explanations the truth about Berhuren, about the city, about the great war, would be discovered little by little. and on Juzo Inui.

Shot in the barrel



As we said, No Guns Life is a sci-fi noir and this can also be perceived thanks to the work done by Madhouse. A dark image, illuminated by the faint lights of the city, manages to give life to a noir atmosphere and goes well with a graphic sector that boasts well-finished designs, even if with some anomalies when the shot widens to put more than a character. To complete the atmosphere that hovers in the scenes, some sequences are accompanied by jazz music.

If the style of the drawings may be conventional and simple for the rendering of some human characters, it proves, instead, original and varied for the representation of the Extends, with well-finished details, which make them even more fascinating: an example of this is you can notice in Juzo, of which the particular attention paid to the rendering of the massive head immediately catches the eye, which highlights the individual components, from the barrel to the drum magazine, always clearly visible and clear. The setting and some CG elements are made with the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4, which marry with the manual stroke, even if in some situations an unpleasant woodiness is highlighted. Although No Guns Life is not to be considered an action anime, the few fights are made with fluid animations, even if in some moments we noticed gimmicks, such as lightning-fast movements of the characters, which did not allow us to appreciate them in all their complexity. . The clashes are not massive and sometimes they do not last more than one episode, if not the most important ones, just to respect the “calm” nature of the production, but they still manage to transmit the right dose of adrenaline, based on physical strength and cunning by the solver Juzo Inui.