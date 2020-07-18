No Guns Life: mid-season analysis of the anime series on VVVVID

Share it:

When we saw the first trailers of the animated adaptation of the Tasuku Karasuma manga, No Guns Life, we were struck by the noir atmosphere that shone through the scenes. For this reason, we monitored the project, waiting for the release date in Japan to be announced, with the hope of being able to see it in a simulcast.

When finally No Guns Life landed on last October VVVVID, we did not miss the opportunity to see it, and with great surprise we noticed that it was also partially realized with theUnreal Engine 4: the animation studio Madhousein fact, he collaborated with the Cyclone Graphics (known for having created the opening theme of Beastars), who worked with the graphics engine. After finishing the first half vision, we noticed that the anime has potential, but is currently unable to fully express it. Let's find out in more detail what convinced us and what didn't of the noir No Guns Life.

Not a tool



From the introductory minutes you can breathe the noir atmosphere that characterizes the production: an office illuminated by the lights of the city that filter through the blinds, a telephone that rings, and Juzo Inui, the protagonist, who answers, while lighting a cigarette, which illuminates his head in the shape of a revolver.

Later, we are provided with the first information on the world of No Guns Life. At the end of an unspecified war and of which there are only some hints during the episodes, there are two factors that have changed the world: the company berühren, enriched thanks to the clashes, and Extend. The latter are people who got implanted extensions, similar to robotic prostheses, created by Beruhren during the war. The extensions have brought about a noticeable change in citizens' lives. Juzo Inui is an impassive solver that solves problems involving other Extends: if the pay is good, he does not care to mediate the meetings between mafia clans, or to protect those in danger. At the expense of his detached character and frightening appearance, the solver can easily be duped by a beautiful woman, and is tied to the people he cares about. The life of Juzo and those close to him is destined to change when one day he accepts an apparently normal assignment: an Extend asks him to protect a boy, and Juzo accepts the job, both because he found himself with his back to the wall , both because it hopes for a profitable reward.

The situation worsens when ours discovers that Tetsuro, this is the boy's name, escaped from the Beruhren laboratories, where he was a guinea pig together with other children for the development of new extensions: the young man was useful for the production of a device capable of controlling the Extends from a distance, but to be more efficient, his tonsils were removed and the tendons of his feet were cut.

Hunted by the men of Beruhren, Juzo is forced to find refuge from Mary, a specialist in repairing extensions, dragging her into a network of conspiracies, mysteries, and plots, linked to the dark society and some high government positions, which will become more and more dense as the truth will surface.

A difficult world

When we approached No Guns Life we ​​were convinced that we had a sci-fi setting noir in front of us Juzo was supposed to protect Tetsuro, tied with Beruhren; this desire of ours was also fomented by the presence of increasingly intricate mysteries and unexpected revelations, which convinced us to continue the vision to find out how the events would unfold.

Unfortunately, after the initial positive impact we noticed how, following a series of events, the screenplay digresses, momentarily shifting the focus of the plot: the warp focuses on some situations that move away from the main theme, introducing new characters and even momentarily putting aside the "black" hues of the production. The dishcloth could be unoriginal, without any flicker, saved only by twists that manage to arouse the right interest to continue, but the episodes in which it is noticed that the script loses its way allow to know better both the entire cast and the sci-fi world of No Guns Life. Juzo, as mentioned, is rigid, perhaps to avoid involving the people he cares about in his life full of dangers, not only for the work he does, but also for the past linked to the war, which he wants to forget. As the events continue, we are provided with sporadic information that allows us to start outlining his cryptic past and the role he played during the clashes, laying the foundations for something bigger and unexpected.

If the protagonist managed to fascinate us, in its complexity, while still leaving an interesting aura of mystery, the secondary students did not fully convince us: like Mary who is solar, easy-going and resolute, but of whom we have not yet managed to role, in addition to that of simple shoulder; after seeing the first of the new episodes we believe that in the second part of the story it could play a more remarkable part.

Tetsuro, on the other hand, seemed to us a somewhat stereotyped character, being presented to us as the classic boy who wants to help others, especially the orphans who are victims of experiments, and who often acts on impulse, jeopardizing his own life and that of who is trying to save him; but, following an event that will mark him particularly, he will decide to change his attitude.

During the course of the series, we have the opportunity to better understand the social setting of the work, in order to allow us to settle down little by little, so as to discover what the true aspect of the city is.

During the introductory stages, the futuristic metropolis it is described as dangerous, with criminal organizations that control it and a terrorist group that opposes Extends; but as Juzo confronts men who try to kidnap the boy, being confronted with the truths behind him, it becomes clear that new technologies are not an improvement as they appear and that the city is rotten. Right away we are told that extensions change lives, but learning to know their origins and how they work we realized that sometimes they are not what they seem: in general, those with more invasive extensions are dependent on medicines that lighten the weight nervous on the auxiliary brain, created to not strain the human brain.

Net of the various problems, citizens are now dependent on extensions: many, especially the poorest, need them and, as expected, Beruhern has full control of the city. Unlike what it looks like, the company often acts illegally, either by exploiting children as guinea pigs in the name of scientific evolution, or by bribing law enforcement – who sometimes abuse their power instead of protecting those in need – both using force to do keep silent who might be a threat to his domination.

In the face of what is discovered, it is inevitable to ask whether the company during the war really limited itself only to developing extension technology; we are given an answer, but there is a simple rumor that is widespread among employees. Berurhern is a criminal organization that controls and manipulates the city, and the future laid out by No Guns Life is not as ideal as it appears. We must say, however, that what is shown to us did not seem to have the right importance, being limited to only a few moments; but we still cannot say whether more space will be given to the topic in the second half. Although what is presented to us may not be very innovative, being a recurring topos in other similar works, we believe it still manages to adapt well to a universe "dirty"and corrupt. Waiting to see the conclusion of the events, we do not deny that we would have preferred to have a more linear noir story, without divergences, which would gradually reveal the dark side of Beruhern and the futuristic metropolis.

Want to walk

If on the narrative side, at least after finishing the vision of the first part, we encountered some slight problems, on the technical side we can be totally satisfied. The designs are well cared for, with attention to detail, especially in the rendition of the Extends: we have noticed a particular meticulousness of the protagonist's revolver-shaped head, in which the individual elements are clearly visible.

This allowed us not to give too much relief to some imperfections in the drawing in sporadic shots and to the CGI used for the "extras" that move in the background, which is affected by sublime animations.

Since the solver is forced to face the men of Extend's company, there are also some fights: net of gimmicks that make lightning movements unclear, overall the clashes are fully enjoyable, resulting full of tension and pressing, thanks also to a moving soundtrack.

As we said at the beginning, No Guns Life uses Unreal Engine 4: even if only for the rendering of the scenarios, the prowess of the graphic engine in the transposition of the sci-fi elements is noted, which is in perfect harmony with the manual stroke. Finally, when Juzo is in a dark alley, smoking a cigarette, with his massive face partly shaded and partly illuminated by the faint neon lights, it is possible to perceive a noir atmosphere, punctuated by jazz music.