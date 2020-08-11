No Game No Life, the light novel is banned in Australia for alleged child movieography

Share it:

Today, the ACB (Australian Classification Board) officially vetoed the import and sharing on Australian soil of Volumes 1, 2 and 9 of No Game No Life, the light novel series by Yu Kamiya. The reasons are related to the presence of "explicit material with minor characters as protagonists".

Regarding Volumes 1 and 2, the court ruled stating the following: "In accordance with the provisions of the national classification code, the distribution of material that could reasonably be considered offensive by the public, in which one or more characters under the age of 18 engaged in sexual and non-sexual acts are portrayed is prohibited.".

The banning of Volume 9 was justified in the same way, with the addition of a further statement: "In accordance with the provisions of the national classification code, the distribution of material that does not respect moral standards and that deals excessively violently with topics such as sex, drug addiction or similar phenomena is prohibited".

Australia has a troubled past with anime and manga, and apparently the No Game No Life novels have been deemed overly violent or offensive. On the other hand, however, the distribution and sale of the television series has been approved, although it is reserved for an audience over 15.