No E3 2020? Between PS5 and Far Cry 6: Sony and Ubisoft get along even without it

Even before the news of the cancellation of E3 2020 was made official by the Entertainment Software Association, Sony had communicated that it would not take part in the Los Angeles event.

The emergency Coronavirus it then also pushed other players in the gaming industry to replace their presence at the fair with digital events aimed at updating the public on the news arriving during the year. But what has been so far the impact of canceling E3 on publishers and developers? The trend has been the subject of an interesting analysis by SuperData Research, a company dedicated to conducting statistical and market analyzes.

According to what it found, the big giants of the industry are actually enjoying even greater success than seen in the E3 environment. Examples cited include the event The Future of Gaming broadcast by Sony in June: the latter recorded a average number of viewers per minute on Twitch equal to 1.51 million people. To make a comparison, just think that the Microsoft E3 2019 conference, the Game Awards last year and the Nintendo Direct E3 2019 had counted 0.94, 0.62 and 0.56 million respectively. Greater success also for the Ubisoft conference which saw the reveal of Far Cry 6, which saw the parameter go from 0.75 to 1.02 million compared to the E3 2019 event.

Of course, it is necessary to take into account the driving effect of the next gen consoles, which however, SuperData reveals, does not seem to have had significant effects on the shows that have seen protagonists independent realities.