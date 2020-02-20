No dishonor for your cow! New trailer for "Mulán" (VIDEO) revealed

The producing house Disney revealed the new trailer of the version with actors of the tape Mulán.

In this new advance follows the story of the animated film released in 1998, where a young woman of Chinese origin disguised as a man to take the place of her father during the war.

Apparently, in contrast to the production of the nineties, this time it is not a musical film and has more resemblance to an epic plot. The advance shows Xianniang, a powerful witch, who will be a new villain in this story.

Just yesterday, the production also launched the new promotional poster for the film, scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 27, 2020.

NEW MULAN TRAILER !!! 😱🗡❤️ Posted by Memo Aponte Mille on Thursday, December 5, 2019

With information from CNet and Screen Rant.

It may interest you:

With bold VIDEO, Yanet García consents to her fans with dancing

‘Moctezuma's revenge’: this is how La Choco prevented Spanish children from stealing lunch from his son