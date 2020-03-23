No Demon Slayer event on March 20: risk of postponed film?

Share it:

Coronavirus is causing problems all over the world and, of course, animation houses are also affected. In fact, there have been several postponements or cancellations by the various Japanese studios that make use of the collaboration of Chinese houses. And this could have effects also on the Demon Slayer film: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The production of Ufotable has already had to cancel the panel scheduled for March 21 due to the cancellation of AnimeJapan 2020. Many, however, as is happening for Bleach, have organized alternative streams to give news on their titles anyway. This looks like it won't happen for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen.

The film so far has a release date scheduled for 2020, but has not been accurately insured. The new world epidemic situation it may have led to some problems in working with Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen who, delaying, therefore does not have all the scenes or details that he had to show during the panel. Therefore, according to some theories, even the arrival in Japanese cinemas of the Demon Slayer film could be delayed due to Coronavirus.

Of course the thing is still to be taken for the calipers pending an official announcement which, however, seems not to arrive on the dates that were initially scheduled.