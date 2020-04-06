Sports

No agreement for the reduction of wages between League and AFE

April 6, 2020

Edie Perez
1 Min Read
This Monday afternoon there was a new meeting between LaLiga and AFE to deal with the issue of soccer players' salaries, which will be affected in one way or another by the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

This meeting has ended without agreement and the positions of each other are very far apart. LaLiga considers that these differences must be resolved via ERTE and via private agreements between clubs and players for this salary reduction.

The protocol that LaLiga intends for the return to competition will be discussed with AFE in future meetings, because according to sources close to the employers, it is still working.

AFE is surprised because LaLiga intends to impose salary reductions above what is already being agreed between clubs and players. From the footballers' union, health is on the table as the main concern. It is also surprising that there are clubs that do ERTEs despite the reduction in salaries of their footballers.

