Sports

No agreement between players and board for the salary reduction

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Barça continues to work to mitigate the effects of the state of alarm. The board of directors decides on the measures to be taken, still without agreement between the players of the first group and the club leadership for the cut in wages.

The proposal to all the professional sections of the club has been a 70% discount. This option ranges from the first team to youth A, through the basketball, handball, futsal and hockey sections. Option has also been opened to apply this measure to "office" workers.


Communication from the Barcelona works council on the ERTE to the club workers
/ SER chain

Today they have communicated "informally" to the workers that they are going to apply this ERTE. A negotiation process with the works council has not yet started, as required by law. It has been an explanation from executives to their workers, that It has caused an atmosphere of serious tension in the club today.

This measure assumes approximately € 800,000 (depending on the duration of the alarm state) as estimated by the Barça workers committee. Workers make up 3.7% of the budget (approximately 35 million). Are 540 people who would be affected by this measure, a paltry amount compared to 61% of the budget of the salary mass of the club's sports structure.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.