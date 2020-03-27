No agreement between players and board for the salary reduction

Barça continues to work to mitigate the effects of the state of alarm. The board of directors decides on the measures to be taken, still without agreement between the players of the first group and the club leadership for the cut in wages.

The proposal to all the professional sections of the club has been a 70% discount. This option ranges from the first team to youth A, through the basketball, handball, futsal and hockey sections. Option has also been opened to apply this measure to "office" workers.



Communication from the Barcelona works council on the ERTE to the club workers

/ SER chain

Today they have communicated "informally" to the workers that they are going to apply this ERTE. A negotiation process with the works council has not yet started, as required by law. It has been an explanation from executives to their workers, that It has caused an atmosphere of serious tension in the club today.

This measure assumes approximately € 800,000 (depending on the duration of the alarm state) as estimated by the Barça workers committee. Workers make up 3.7% of the budget (approximately 35 million). Are 540 people who would be affected by this measure, a paltry amount compared to 61% of the budget of the salary mass of the club's sports structure.