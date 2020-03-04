Niurka uses Tik Tok and makes tremendous rudeness in her video

Share it:

All celebrities are having fun with Tik Tok and it is that it is the most innovative social network of the moment so some actresses have had fun like never before with her, one of them is Niurka Marcos who has used the application with her children but she has given another peculiar touch to this.

It turns out that Niurka with her daughter Romina performed the challenge with which you try to do with your hands all the emoji symbols, but in a quick way that apparently despaired the Cuban who ended up raising her finger in front of the camera so generated all kinds of reactions before his fans.

"Haha Romí and Niurka with their attempt make me the day", "I love to see how your relationship with your daughter is, I love it", "The same thing happens to me, it happened to me with my children", "I think they came out beautiful haha, mama Niu, "they write to Niurka.

In another video, the Cuban woman appeared imitating the faces of some animals causing everyone's laughter because she assured that many people imitate her because she cannot do the same.

"If they imitate me because I do not imitate others," Niurka wrote in his video which reached more than 128 thousand reproductions and several comments supporting it.

It is worth mentioning that another of the women who are triumphing with Tik Tok is Erika Buenfil who has surprised several by how skilled she is with the application.