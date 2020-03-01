Niurka Marcos shocks with his presence in the morning program

Share it:

As usual, Niurka Marcos gave what to talk about after attending a morning program in Monterrey to offer an interview, but what scandalized his passage through the place was that he decided not to use a bra for the interview, an action that did not leave much to the imagination.

The Cuban vedette was in the program to talk about her new and more recent projects, as well as her private life and the relationship she has with her children's parents, something that very few women in the artistic industry do not talk about to the cameras and media.

During his visit, the famous woman scandal chose to wear a white blouse that made everything translucent, which attracted the attention of both the audience and the presenters themselves, because he showed that at 52 he likes to show himself to the natural.

This action by the Cuban unleashed a wave of opinions in the comments section of the video, as some people said she looked the best, fantastic and sensational at her advanced age, while others stressed that it was not the indicated way of talk, dress or act in a morning program.

However, this is without care, since he has shown on infinite occasions that the comments and criticisms against him slip, since it is better for her to talk about her not to do so.

Recall that she was recently interviewed by the press and revealed that, although she does not like women, she does not know what the future will repair, so she was questioned about the ideal woman to experience that side of her sexuality and she pointed to three women inside of the entertainment industry.

The first was Angelina Jolie and not because of her "clothes" but because of her way of thinking, she also said that Maribel Guardia and Yolanda Andrade would be two other candidates for their relationship, since the first is a very beautiful woman and the second a woman that "he has already tried" and he would definitely "eat it".