Niurka Marcos dances and enchants them at the Angostura 2020 Carnival

Angostura, Sinaloa.- Niurka Marcos was the great sensation during the Sunday of Carnival Angostura in its 2020 edition, "the people of Angostura are people, they are family, they are happy, they went out to enjoy their carnival and enjoyed it and danced it, they were enthusiastic and that is what was noticed, "commented the Cuban vedette during a talk with the media, where she was most pleased by the invitation received to be part of these carnival celebrations under the theme" Safari, the wonders of wildlife " .

Niurka Marcos mentioned that throughout the parade of floats, he was able to witness the joy of all the families that gathered to enjoy these parties, "that's why I love carnivals."

It is when you perceive the complete family, it is very beautiful when people come together to enjoy the carnival, it means that they are happy.

Niurka showed that she does dance; For more than two hours he was dancing to the sound of music that put him in the company of three dancers who caused sighs among the female audience.

How does Niurka resist being so long dancing? "In my mind I say, 'Let's do this day's exercise', dancing for me is cardio, it's exercise and marking the body and giving people love."

Currently we can see Niurka in the staging "I love him, but he is stupid" and in "The Semester."

After finishing the parade of floats, she was crowned as Guest Queen. Niurka Marcos received his well-deserved crown from Mayor Aglaeé Montoya Martínez. The Cuban was cheered by the entire town of Angostura, Sinaloa.

The mayor gave a special gift to Niurka; It was a beautiful dress made by artisan hands of the municipality, a pledge that the artist did not hesitate to wear and show it to the public. At the end of his appearance he carried out a powerful empowerment message.

During his meeting with the media, Niurka Marcos made it very clear that there is only one lady scandal:

With grief, I'm sorry for evereybody the only woman scandal here is me, the queen of the raiting and the mother of all millennials.