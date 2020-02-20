Niurka Marcos attacks the worst way against Laura Zapata

Share it:

Everything indicates that the lawsuit between Niurka Marcos and Laura Zapata continues and will give what to speak for a good while, since recently the Cuban-born vedette lashed out strongly against the Mexican actress to the point of calling her "ugly as a mummy" and " without talent".

In their passage through the International Airport of Mexico City, reporters of the program "El Gordo y la Flaca" approached the actress and singer Niurka, who also revealed that if they offer enough money to show how God will do it without no problem.

In the same place was also the 63-year-old actress Laura Zapata, and when she was questioned if she had ever posed with few clothes for some photographs she declared that she did not and that she would never do it, because she likes the "pretty" images, worthy and correct ", not like the rest of the artists.

Given the response of the Mexican actress, Niurka mocked her and even insulted her saying she was an "ugly woman like a mummy", also said she was a "talentless" person and asked to be paid some dollars to Stop criticizing others.

Zapata, on the other hand, said he would not answer these controversial statements by the Cuban dancer, since he will ignore the "barking dogs."

By these words of Laura, Marcos angered and began to insult her and lash out strongly against her, ensuring that she is old and has very little talent, so she should take advantage of it.