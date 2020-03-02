Niurka in favor of unemployment 'A day without us'

Share it:

Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Niurka, like many women on March 9 in Mexico, will remain locked in her home in support of the # UnDíaSinNosotras initiative.

The Cuban commented that she has also been a victim of family violence when she was very young.

She said that her first husband was about to kill her when she put a gun to his head.

To me nothing more than once (they mistreated me), at the beginning of my life they put me a gun, hanged me, dragged me, pulled my hair, but only once, "said the Cuban.

I am one of the women who once and immediately looked for a way to escape, low profile, earth chest, airplane mode, "he said.

He urged women to get away from the man who violated them.

I will also stay in my house like all women, why? not only women, but also the spouses of women who are supporting this cause, which is also very necessary to do so.

We are planning for that day to turn off the female presence so that they feel a little how valuable we are, how important we are for society, for the family, for the children, to educate, "said Niurka.

Although she was questioned if during her relationship with producer Juan Osorio also suffered violence, she did not want to delve into details.

Juan and I like all couples when we all start happy, in wonderful and successful development, and when we end up like all couples, we grab the chongo, "he said.

He bumps into a "moron"

Last night the Cuban vedette burst out laughing during the Lo Amo theater show, but he's a moron.

Together with Jurgan Jacobo, the actress performed at the Versailles Theater with two functions, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

During the first show, which looked almost full, the audience had fun seeing the conflict, but such a daily relationship between Silvana and her husband Renato.

The story, which combined a work with the monologue format, raised the basic character of men and the complexity of women.

We only have two things in our heads: I want to eat and I want to … ", Renato said.

Silvana, on the other hand, warned: "Such a menopause arrives, it takes away the blood and strikes you as a ruca."

The language, exclusively for adults, caused laughter for more than an hour and a half that the function lasted without intermediate.