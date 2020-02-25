Niurka explodes against Bobby Larios for accusing Juan Osorio of vetoing him (VIDEO)

Share it:

Cuban vedette Niurka Marcos burst against Bobby Larios, his ex-husband, upon learning that he blamed Juan Osorio of not having got a job in Mexico.

During your visit to Mexico, Bobby Larios said that his departure from the country was due to a veto imposed by the producer Juan Osorio, which did not allow him to get more papers.

Finding out about that statement, also known as “The woman scandal” defended the producer and said that the only thing that closed the doors to Bobby Larios It was his lack of charisma and talent.

“He has to look for a pretext to justify that, as much as we did in our relationship to place it and make a career, no businessman was interested. Why? Because he has no charisma, because he shouldn't do this, he should start a business, something else. Because he is not to be an artist. He is not an artist ”, sentenced the Cuban controversy.

It should be remembered that Niurka Marcos I was married to Juan Osorio when she cheated on him by starting a romantic relationship with Bobby Larios, whom he met working on a telenovela broadcast on Televisa.

Niurka Marcos said that when his relationship with Juan Osorio he was so angry that he tried to close the doors, but he did not succeed.

“Juan did not close anything to me because I automatically became‘ The woman scandal ’and I raised the rating as a foam to everyone and everyone loved me. The person was not born, the masculine that closes me nothing. They arrive to open, to close, nobody, ”he said Niurka Marcos.

With information from Vanguard, Sunrise and Ventaneando

