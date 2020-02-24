Niurka boasts his son's girlfriend, almost 10 years older than Emilio!

This 2019 was a very successful year for Emilio Marcos, son of Niurka and Juan Osorio. In the professional field, the singer is triumphating with his Perfetotour 2019 tour.

On a personal level, Emilio Marcos is in love and very happy with his girlfriend; Rumor has it is much older than the 17-year-old.

The rumor arose when Gabriel Cuevas leaked this information into ‘Spectacular Formula’:

It turns out that I learned that Emilio has a girlfriend much older than him, much older than him. This girlfriend according to my source is 23, 22 years old, according to Niurka they are one year and a few months older than him. ”

According to Cuevas, “we are talking about a 22, 23 year old girl. It is a complicated issue because at the end of the day you, if you are in your twenties and walk with a little boy of 17, is a minor. I asked Emilio and I was surprised by his answer (…) He accepts that he has a relationship with an older woman. ”

* From minute 18:34 you can listen to Cuevas talk about the subject:

Niurka's answer

The ‘Lady of the Scandal’, however, is the first to support her talented son's relationship, and she even encouraged herself to show off her gorgeous daughter-in-law in her Instagram account.

So we knew that the girl is named Seidy and is very beautiful, so she makes a spectacular couple with Emilio.

He accompanied the postcard with this beautiful legend:

“Thanks to all the followers of my baby and his girlfriend Seidy. See what a beautiful surprise I found on my Instagram and you were very happy. ”

