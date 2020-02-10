Nioh exceeds 3 million copies sold and Team Ninja wants new IP on PS5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the third anniversary of Nioh They are also celebrating the more than three million copies that Team Ninja has sold since February 7, 2017 on PC and PS4, the two platforms where it is expected to see the launch of Nioh 2 (it is confirmed for PS4, but for now not there is any word about a possible adaptation for PC).

This original license from the developers of Ninja Gaiden and many other classics of the action videogame has been a success since its premiere, and thanks to this, a sequel that will be released this year has been developed.

Today, NIOH celebrates its 3rd year anniversary, and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Thank you for your continued support! #NIOH #KTFamily pic.twitter.com/P0ZJVY3b5c – KOEI TECMO EUROPE (@koeitecmoeurope) February 9, 2020

This is not the only thing why Team Ninja has been in the spotlight these weeks. Recently director Fumihiko Yasuda said they hope to have good news for those who expect a Ninja Gaiden in the near future.

"We know that some players want Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. There are a lot of Ninja games lately too and we have found a good inspiration in those games, we hope to have good news about it soon".

The thing does not end there, because producer Yosuke Hayashi also told IGN a few days ago that they want to develop a new IP for PS5, something that should not cost them much considering the good relationship they currently have with Sony thanks to Nioh and sequels .

"I think the new console will provide new opportunities and I would like to create a new game, a new intellectual property for PlayStation 5", he told Eurogamer Portugal.

There is no intention of slowing down in Team Ninja, a team of veterans who have not ceased to give joy to their followers and who usually offer high quality works for lovers of action video games and also of Japanese folklore.