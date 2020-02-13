Nioh 2 will release a limited time demo at the end of February

Share it:

Sony has announced that there will be one last chance to lay hands on Nioh 2 before the final game reaches stores. Specifically you can try the Team Ninja game between February 28 and March 11 thanks to a new limited time demonstration.

This game test will offer access to three missions in which to test the new combat mechanics, skills, weapons and summons added in this sequel to the celebrated Nioh, which recently exceeded three million copies sold on PC and PS4.

Once again the center of the game is the Yokai, spirits deeply rooted in the cultural roots of the Japanese people and who here no longer only serve as enemies to purify, but also as allies. In the demo it will be possible to try some invocations to be able to take a look at this new combat variable.

Among the novelties of the game are also new weapons that will allow new ways of fighting and greater customization of the game style so that all players can feel comfortable in Nioh 2.

Of course, not everything is new and there are also mechanics that return like that of the Dark Kingdom, a place that is usually manifested as a dark aura that we can purify by executing a spiritual pulse at the right time. If we do not do it, the remains of the Dark Kingdom will make us recharge our ki much more slowly, which will leave us very sold in the most demanding battles.

In our final impressions of Nioh 2 we told you all the news that we have discovered in the game and how they get us to be before a sequel that will be worth playing and that will continue to keep this formula fresh that proved to have sufficient identity to dispense with the Constant comparisons with clear references.