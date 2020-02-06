Nioh 2: Video Preview of the new Team Ninja game for PS4

Share it:

Waiting for the release, scheduled for March 13, we have tested an advanced phase of the Nioh 2 campaign: here are our impressions in this preview video.

The good Alessandro Bruni tried a new demo of Nioh 2 before the review and confirmed the excellent impressions he had in the previous hands-on with the role-playing action of Team Ninja. To further increase the hopes of fans of the series and the soulslike lovers the great intervention of optimization and improvement made by Japanese authors starting from the ideas provided by those who participated in the Nioh 2 Open Beta organized last November.

The numerous best made by Team Ninja have in fact determined a general enrichment of the gaming experience, providing us with more than valid reasons for progress in history and acquire new skills through incentives to explore the mysterious world of the Yokai. And this, without mentioning the interventions that will affect the cooperative mode and the hero's personalization.

For all the insights on the playful, graphic and content surprises that the guys of Team Ninja have in store for us, we invite you to admire our Video preview of Nioh 2 while waiting for the March 13 to be able to watch it launch on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO. As usual, we invite you to use the white table of comments to give us your opinion on the matter and share it with the rest of the community.