Nioh 2 updates in view of Tengu's Disciple: here is the video of the DLC

Team Ninja developers prepare the ground for the release of Nioh 2's The Tengu's Disciple expansion and confirm the publication of an update to download for free on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.

The update in question further expands the playful and content perimeter of the soulslike action by Koei Tecmo and, after the update with the Photo Mode of Nioh 2 available from May, introduces a new hack'n'slash mode Boss Rush, new components for creating the avatar and improvements to accessibility and functionality Yokai Shift, as well as many optimizations and bug fixes.

Nioh 2's free late July update precedes the arrival on PS4 The Tengu's Disciple, the major expansion that will involve the addition of an original portion of the story and, with it, multiple surprises related to the types of enemies to break down and to equipment to obtain.

The gameplay video that emerged online in these hours from Japan immortalizes it for example Splitstaff, one of the weapons that will be introduced in the arsenal of the hero of Nioh 2 thanks to this important DLC, whose arrival on PlayStation 4 should take place over the next few days. Hoping to find out how soon the official launch date of The Tengu's Disciple, we refer you to our review of Nioh 2 by Alessandro Bruni.