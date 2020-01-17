Nioh 2: the new images show us Saika Magoichi and Otari Castle

Share it:

The guys of Team Ninja allow us to peek through the folds of the evocative soulslike dimension of Nioh 2 giving us unpublished images of characters, creatures and scenarios of this title destined to arrive on PS4 on March 13th.

The rich multimedia material produced by Japanese developers focuses on the characters and creatures that will populate the environments of the Otari Castle and ofHongan-ji of Ishiyama.

Exploring these scenarios we will come across Saika Magoichi, an old acquaintance for all fans of the Nioh series: together with the human form of Magoichi, the Otari Castle and the Buddhist temple complex of Ishiyama will also host Tesso and Gyuuki, two frightening Yokai demons who will give our warrior a hard time.

The publication of these new game shots and renders is accompanied by the promise, by the historic software house founded by Tomonobu Itagaki, to share more information on the project on a weekly basis untilexit of Nioh 2 in mid-March on PlayStation 4. In the meantime, the authors of Team Ninja have illustrated in detail the improvements made by the Open Beta of Nioh 2, drawing inspiration from the suggestions and advice received from those who participated in the last, important test phase .